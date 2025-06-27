A regional trading house in the ancient city of Kyoto has been working to preserve local traditional crafts, including Raku ware and Nishijin-ori fabric, by incorporating them into building materials and home decor.

Kyoto Amplitude, under the wing of local credit union Kyoto Chuo Shinkin Bank, offers both financial and nonfinancial support to create new demand for such crafts, aiming to boost the region's economy and ensure that the craftsmanship is passed on to the next generation.

Although Kyoto's traditional crafts are popular among visitors to Japan, overall demand for such items for daily use is on the decline due to changes in lifestyles. Many craftspeople are also struggling to find successors.