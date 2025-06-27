A Japanese climber has died on Huascaran, the highest peak of Peru, a group to which she belongs said Thursday.

Chiaki Inada, a 40-year-old doctor, became unable to move due to poor health apparently caused by hypothermia near the summit of the 6,768-meter mountain.

According to Wilderness Medical Association Japan, with which Inada served as medical adviser, she called for help with local rescuers early Tuesday local time. Rescue efforts began on the evening of that day, but it took time for the team to reach her. She was confirmed dead soon after they arrived.

Another Japanese woman, Saki Terada, 35, who climbed the snowy mountain with Inada, was taken by helicopter to a hospital at the foot of the mountain for examination.

She is fully conscious but seems to have frostbite, the task force said.