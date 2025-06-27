The Supreme Court ruled Friday that the government's cuts to welfare benefits between 2013 and 2015 were unlawful, marking a significant victory for welfare recipients about a decade after lawsuits were filed over the matter.

Ruling on appeals against decisions by the Osaka and Nagoya high courts, the top court's Third Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Katsuya Uga, revoked the welfare cuts but dismissed plaintiffs' damages claims.

The decision was made via a majority opinion of four of the five justices on the bench. Uga gave a dissenting opinion, arguing that damages claims should be recognized.



It was the first time for the Supreme Court to rule in this manner over welfare benefits.