Parents of schoolchildren were outraged by the latest news that school teachers were allegedly taking indecent images of young girls at their schools and sharing them in an online group chat involving about 10 teachers.
There have been isolated cases reported in the past of one teacher or a cram school teacher engaging in such acts, but a case of teachers doing so in a group is being seen as particularly shocking, undermining people's confidence in those in the role.
More details have been revealed in the case. Investigators say the group chat members were using pseudonyms to hide their identities, suggesting they were largely unaware of each other’s true backgrounds, NHK reported Friday. Aichi Prefectural Police are analyzing seized devices and data in an effort to uncover the full extent of the group’s activities.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.