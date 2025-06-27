Takahiro Shiraishi, a death-row inmate convicted of killing nine people he met on social media, was executed Friday — the first use of capital punishment in Japan in nearly three years.

Shiraishi, nicknamed the “Twitter killer,” was sentenced to death in 2020 by the Tokyo District Court’s Tachikawa branch for killing eight women and one man over the span of two months in 2017.

The then-27-year-old had contacted his victims on Twitter, now X, and lured them to his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, where he strangled them to death.