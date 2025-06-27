Thailand's controversial ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra goes on trial for lese-majeste next week with the kingdom teetering on the brink of political chaos, as his daughter faces being sacked as prime minister and activists threaten mass protests.

Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy looks set for a new round of the turmoil that has periodically gripped it over the last two decades as conservative forces renew their long-running tussle with the Shinawatra dynasty.

The coming weeks will see a series of court hearings that could terminate Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's brief political career and send her 75-year-old billionaire father to jail.