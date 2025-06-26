U.S. President Donald Trump compared the impact of American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites to the end of World War II on Wednesday, arguing that the damage was severe even though available intelligence reports were inconclusive.

His comments followed reports on Tuesday revealing that the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency had assessed that the strikes had set back Iran's nuclear program by just a few months, despite Trump and administration officials saying it had been obliterated.

"The intelligence was ... very inconclusive," Trump told reporters at a NATO summit on Wednesday while meeting with Secretary General Mark Rutte.