On Africa's dry western tip, Mauritania has become an unlikely staging post for Ukraine's increasingly global struggle with its adversary Russia.

Kyiv's new embassy in the country's capital Nouakchott — among eight it has opened in Africa since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine — has overseen food aid deliveries to refugees from neighboring Mali, embassy and aid officials say.

Kyiv is also offering to train Mauritanian soldiers, Ukraine's top envoy to Africa said, amid tension between Mauritania and Mali, where Moscow backs government forces against Tuareg rebels.