Lavishing praise, playing the royal card and copying his slogans — NATO pulled out all the stops to keep U.S. President Donald Trump happy and hold the alliance together at a summit in The Hague.

The plan came off, although it largely avoided tough topics of vital importance to NATO such as the war in Ukraine, Russia strategy and a likely drawdown of U.S. troops in Europe. Sooner or later, NATO will have to deal with them, too.

As NATO boss Mark Rutte had planned, the main summit outcomes were a vow by the allies to heed Trump's call to spend 5% of GDP on defense — a big increase on the current 2% target — and a renewed U.S. commitment to NATO's mutual defense pact.