The Children and Families Agency on Thursday held the first meeting of a preparatory committee for introducing a system to check whether people holding or seeking jobs that involve contact with children have records of sex crimes.

At the meeting, senior officials from relevant government ministries and agencies confirmed that they will include funds and personnel needed to implement the system, referred to as the Japanese version of Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service, in their respective organizations' budget requests for fiscal 2026, which starts in April next year.

Junko Mihara, minister for children-related policies, said at the start of the meeting that sex crimes against children are "outrageous and unforgivable," adding that "the government will work as one to advance efforts" to tackle such crimes. Her remarks came in light of a recently revealed incident in Japan in which secretly taken images and videos of female students' underwear were being shared among teachers.

The law on preventing sexual offenses against children, which includes the new system, is set to take effect on Dec. 25, 2026.

The preparatory committee adopted a basic policy which clarifies that relevant government bodies will cooperate to notify citizens and industries related to children about the law and the system. Ministries and agencies are expected to share their progress on preparations at the next committee meeting, slated for this autumn.