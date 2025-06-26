The recent U.S. attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran have put Japan in a dilemma over how to balance its principle of upholding the rule of law and its alliance with the United States amid the Iran-Israel conflict.

After criticizing Israel's attacks on Iran, Japan would have been accused of adopting a double standard if it did not decry the U.S.' actions. But criticizing the United States poses a risk of damaging the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Faced with this dilemma, Japan has opted to express a certain level of understanding for the U.S.' actions.