Next month’s Upper House election will be held during a three-day holiday — the first time ever — raising questions about whether the choice of date was politically motivated so as to benefit established parties, such as the ruling bloc, which can rely on strongly organized supporters to show up at the polls.

The July 20 election falls on a Sunday, the second day of the three-day holiday, when many people are likely to plan for trips and outings. It takes place a day before Marine Day — which is the third Monday of July and celebrates Japan’s maritime heritage. But that has prompted concerns about the impact on voter turnout, especially the youth vote.

When the administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba officially decided on the date earlier this week, many on social media and among the opposition parties worried that voter turnout would be low, thus benefiting Ishiba’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.