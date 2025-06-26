Indonesian rescuers have recovered the body of a Brazilian woman who died after falling off a cliff while hiking on Indonesia's second-highest volcano, rescue officials said.

Juliana Marins, 27, was hiking with five friends on Mount Rinjani on Saturday when she slipped and fell off a cliff on the side of the 3,726-meter mountain.

She was found dead on Tuesday, Indonesian rescuers said. Rescuers had been attempting to retrieve the body since but the effort was hampered by thick fog and the steep terrain.

The body was recovered on Wednesday in a retrieval process that took six hours, Mohammad Syafii, the head of Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency said late on Wednesday. After being lifted from the cliff, Marins' body was carried on a stretcher to the rescuers' nearest post where an ambulance took it to a hospital.

"Initially we would like to use helicopter in the evacuation but it's not possible due to the weather condition," he said.

"So, we had to evacuate the victim on stretchers which took quite a long time."

Footage shared by the agency showed rescuers attempting to lift the body from the cliff using ropes, overshadowed by thick fog. Indonesia's rescuers agency had met with the family of Marins to explain the evacuation process, Syafii said, adding the family "can accept the situation".

Located in West Nusa Tenggara province, Mount Rinjani is an active volcano and popular tourist site in the Southeast Asian archipelago.

Several tourists, including foreigners, have died in accidents while hiking the volcano over the past few years, local media reported, including a Malaysian tourist who also fell off a cliff last month.