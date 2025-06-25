Chinese spying and attempts by Beijing to undermine Britain's democracy and economy have risen in recent years, the U.K. government said Tuesday in a report on the Asian giant.
Foreign minister David Lammy told Parliament the Labour administration would invest £600 million ($818 million) in its intelligence services as a result of the findings.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer commissioned an "audit" of Britain's relations with Beijing after he swept to power in a landslide general election win last July.
