The ceasefire brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump between Iran and Israel appeared to be holding on Wednesday a day after both countries signaled that their air war had ended, at least for now.
Each side claimed victory on Tuesday after 12 days of war, which the U.S. joined with airstrikes in support of Israel to take out Iran's uranium-enrichment facilities.
Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said late Tuesday that talks between the United States and Iran were "promising" and that Washington was hopeful for a long-term peace deal.
