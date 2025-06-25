After months of political turmoil, war and plummeting popularity, Israel's powerful strike on Iran is likely to reframe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legacy, allies and analysts say.

During a 12-day air assault ordered by Netanyahu, Israel bombed nuclear sites deep inside Iran, eliminated many of its archfoe's top military commanders and scientists, and targeted multiple missile facilities across the country.

Both nations agreed to a ceasefire on Tuesday, and although they accused each other of violating the deal in the hours after it was announced, Netanyahu was swift to claim total victory.