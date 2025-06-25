Cases of tick-borne diseases have been reported in the Kanto region, with one confirmed death, prompting prefectural governments to urge residents to be vigilant.

Of particular concern is “severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome” (SFTS), which is primarily transmitted through ticks infected with the virus. The incubation period ranges from 6 days to 2 weeks, with symptoms including fever and diarrhea. SFTS has a fatality rate of 27%.

On Monday, a woman in her 60s from Suruga Ward, Shizuoka Prefecture, died from SFTS, said Ryutaro Yagi, an official at the infectious diseases division of the Shizuoka City Public Health Center.