Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward will introduce new regulations on street kart rental operators starting July 1, marking the first such measure in the country.

The small, go-kart-style vehicles — often seen driven by tourists dressed in various costumes around Shibuya’s scramble crossing — have become a staple part of Tokyo’s inbound tourism scene. But in recent years, they have also drawn complaints from locals, citing issues such as noise, unpleasant smells and unsafe driving.

According to the ward, the main problematic behavior from kart users is dangerous driving, especially by crowding intersections to take photos. They also contribute to traffic congestion, particularly in the surrounding area of the street kart facility.