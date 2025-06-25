It’s well known that Japan’s washoku diet, which is rich in fish, soy beans and vegetables, is good for one's health. Now, a large-scale study says it may also help prevent depression.

In the research, published in the Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences journal earlier this month, researchers surveyed about 12,500 workers at five major companies in Japan between 2018 and 2021. About 88% of the respondents were men, and their average age was 42.5. Out of the total, 30.9% said they were depressive and suffered from symptoms such as feeling despondent or demoralized.

The scientists asked participants how frequently they consumed certain foods and drinks during the previous week, then came up with a 0-to-9 scale that showed how closely they followed a traditional Japanese diet, which includes white rice, fish, miso soup, soy products, cooked vegetables, salty foods, mushrooms, seaweed and green tea.