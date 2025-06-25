The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) has decided to field former House of Councilors lawmaker Renho as a proportional representation candidate in the July 20 Upper House election.

The decision was made at a meeting of CDP executives on Tuesday, in hopes that the well-known politician will help the party attract votes under the proportional representation system, although some in the party objected to endorsing her.

Renho, 57, won her first election to the Upper House in 2004 and served as administrative reform minister under the Democratic Party of Japan-led government and as leader of the Democratic Party, a successor of the DPJ and the CDP's predecessor.

During her fourth term, Renho left the CDP and ran as an independent in last year's Tokyo gubernatorial election. After being defeated in the election, she said on social media that she was "no longer thinking of running in a national election."

At a news conference on Tuesday, CDP Secretary-General Junya Ogawa admitted that there were concerns that the party could be criticized if it endorses Renho.

However, Ogawa added, "We believe she will be a more mature Renho, and we would like to fully support her."