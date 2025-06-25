The transport ministry revoked Japan Post's general truck transport business license on Wednesday, in response to the company's improper roll calls to conduct alcohol and other checks on its drivers.

Japan Post will not be allowed to operate its approximately 2,500 trucks and other vehicles for five years.

The ministry also issued a transport safety order under the truck transport business law, urging Japan Post to conduct appropriate roll calls for minivehicle drivers.

Japan Post is required to submit preventative measures by the end of July and to report on their implementation every quarter.

On Wednesday afternoon, Reiko Fujita, head of the ministry's Kanto District Transport Bureau in Yokohama, met with Japan Post President Tetsuya Senda and handed over a document notifying the company of the revocation.

"Our management team will spearhead efforts to prevent any inconvenience to customers," Senda said.

In April, Japan Post made an announcement on the improper roll calls, prompting the ministry to launch a special inspection.

After improper roll calls and data falsifications were found at 82 of the 119 post offices using trucks, the ministry notified the company on June 5 of its decision to revoke its license.

Japan Post now plans to outsource more than half of its truck-based parcel pickup and delivery operations, while continuing the rest with its some 32,000 minivehicles.