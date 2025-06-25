There were around 250 requests from the Japan Tourism Agency to accommodation booking websites and others to take down listings for illegal minpaku private lodging services in fiscal 2024, sources said Tuesday.

Minpaku operators are required to notify prefectural governments of their businesses, ensure sanitary conditions and handle complaints.

According to the agency, it instructed intermediary businesses such as website operators around 250 times in the year through this March to delete information on listings linked to minpaku services that had not submitted notifications to prefectural governments but were posted on booking sites.