Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested two elementary school teachers for allegedly taking "upskirt" photos of children and sharing them through a private social media group.

Yuji Moriyama, 42, from the city of Nagoya, and Fumiya Kosemura, 37, from the city of Yokohama, were taken into custody on suspicion of violating Japan’s law regulating the creation and distribution of certain types of sexual images.

Police allege that Moriyama took "upskirt" photos of girls under the age of 13 in Aichi Prefecture around September last year. Kosemura is suspected of doing the same in Kanagawa Prefecture around January. Both individuals have admitted to the allegations, according to police.

Investigators said the two were part of a group chat that included multiple teachers from elementary and junior high schools. Moriyama is believed to have administered the group.

Authorities began investigating the group after arresting another elementary school teacher in his 30s in March in connection with a different case. A forensic review of his seized mobile phone led police to discover the existence of the group and evidence of shared content.

Police said approximately 70 files had been circulated among members of the group, some including videos and images of children secretly filmed when they were changing clothes.

Translated by The Japan Times