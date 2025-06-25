The Naha District Court on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old U.S. Marine to seven years in prison for nonconsensual sexual intercourse resulting in injury to a woman in Okinawa Prefecture in May last year.

Presiding Judge Kazuhiko Obata described the behavior of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jamel Clayton as "so dangerous that it could have threatened her life and was highly malicious."

The sentence compares with prosecutors' request for a 10-year prison term for him.