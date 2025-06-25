Tokyo police have arrested a Nepalese man and his father for allegedly pretending online to be baseball star Shohei Ohtani and swindling an elderly woman out of ¥1 million ($6,880).

Niure Suman Kumar, 26, and his father, Sharma Padma Nath, 44, were arrested on Tuesday by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department and have admitted to the allegation, according to investigative sources.

The police believe that Kumar received money from the victim in her 80s and that a fraud group is behind the case. Details are being investigated.

The Nepalese suspects, both living in Tokyo's Adachi Ward, are believed to have swindled ¥1 million from the woman in Tokyo's Minato Ward in early to mid-November last year, conspiring with others.

According to the police, the suspects contacted the woman on Facebook, pretending to be Ohtani. After communicating on the Line messaging app for several months, they asked the woman if she could provide money as an "insurance fee."

The suspects then told the woman that they would go to Tokyo to see her. Kumar pretended to be Ohtani's agent and received cash near the woman's house.