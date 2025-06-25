The industry ministry said Tuesday that it will set up a third-party organization to improve the working conditions of animation industry workers.

The move is part of a five-year action plan aimed at boosting overseas sales of Japanese content such as manga and video games to ¥20 trillion ($138 billion) in 2033.

The Japanese anime industry has been facing chronic labor shortages linked to poor working conditions that have led to a decrease in the number of productions.

The ministry aims to help the content industry release high-quality works abroad in a sustainable way by allowing creators to work without anxiety.

The action plan also included promoting visits by fans to places appearing in anime stories and setting up an organization to support the overseas expansion of Japanese content.