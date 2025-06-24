The Qataris knew the missile barrage was coming. So did the Americans. The Iranians had told them.

The U.S. air base near Doha that was the ostensible target had been evacuated in advance. The missiles were intercepted in the air, and no one was killed or hurt. And so ended an attack on Monday that Iran billed as a retaliation to American airstrikes ordered by President Donald Trump on its nuclear facilities over the weekend.

In another remarkable turn of events, Trump announced mere hours later that Iran and its chief regional enemy Israel had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire.”