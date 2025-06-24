Three Ukrainian soldiers raced across a field on a quad bike in eastern Ukraine, weaving at 100 kilometers an hour to avoid the attack drone chasing them from the sky.
One fired a shotgun upward, blasting the tiny craft into pieces.
This time it is just a training exercise. But with Russia having gained an upper hand in front-line drone warfare for the first time since it invaded, Kyiv's troops are practicing hard.
