When President Donald Trump sent U.S. bombers to strike Iran’s nuclear sites last weekend, he was betting he could help ally Israel cripple Tehran’s nuclear program while keeping his long-standing vow to avoid entanglement in a protracted war.

Just days later, Trump’s surprise announcement on Monday of an Israel-Iran ceasefire agreement suggests he may have bombed Tehran’s rulers back to the negotiating table.

But a long list of big unanswered questions remains, not least whether any ceasefire can actually hold between two bitter foes whose yearslong "shadow” conflict had erupted into an air war marked by the past 12 days of strikes on each other’s territory.