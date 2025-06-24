Explosions rang out in Tehran on Tuesday despite U.S. President Donald Trump saying Israel had called airstrikes off at his command to preserve an hours-old ceasefire.
Two witnesses reached by telephone in the Iranian capital said they heard two loud explosions. Israeli army radio said Israel had struck an Iranian radar site near Tehran.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel had carried out no further strikes after Netanyahu spoke to Trump.
