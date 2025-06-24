The government said Tuesday that an election for the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of parliament, will take place on July 20.

The official campaign period will start on July 3 in the election for the 248-seat Upper House, in which 125 seats — 75 in constituencies and 50 under proportional representation — will be contested.

The campaign will focus on ways to address rising prices and political fund issues.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that his ruling coalition aims to secure a majority in the Upper House. The bloc needs to win at least 50 seats to achieve the goal.

Opposition parties want to block his goal after the ruling coalition lost a majority in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in an election last year.