Around 53% of Japanese LGBTQ+ youth in their teens have considered killing themselves within the past year while 1 in 5 have attempted to do so, according to findings by a recent survey, as many struggle to find outlets where they can talk about their gender identity or sexual orientation.

According to the survey conducted by nonprofit organization ReBit, which supports LGBTQ+ initiatives in the country, these figures were 3.3 times more than the number among the general teen population regarding whether they had considered suicide and 3.6 times more for those who had attempted it, when compared to data from Nippon Foundation’s 2021 national survey on suicide awareness.

The ReBit survey, released earlier this month to coincide with Pride Month, was taken from February to March among members of the LGBTQ+ community between the ages of 12 to 34, with valid responses collected from 4,733 participants.