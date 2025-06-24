The English proficiency of public junior high school and senior high school students in Japan continues to improve, an education ministry survey for fiscal 2024 showed Monday.

The proportion of junior high school third graders with English skills equivalent to Grade 3 or higher in the country's Eiken proficiency tests stood at 52.4%, up by 2.4 percentage points from the previous fiscal 2023 survey.

The share of senior high school third graders with English skills equivalent to Grade Pre-2 or higher Eiken levels was up 1.0 point at 51.6%.