Russia shows no signs it plans to wind down its war in Ukraine, with an estimated 695,000 troops deployed across an expanded front line and another 121,000 in strategic reserve, according to Ukraine’s army commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Separately, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, posting on X and Telegram, said Kyiv "has evidence” that Russia is "preparing new military operations on European territory,” citing a report by Ukraine’s defense intelligence chief but providing no additional detail. "We will keep our partners informed.”

With Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor well into its fourth year, the Russian military is able to mobilize an average of about 9,000 new troops per month, Syrskyi told reporters in Kyiv on Saturday. Bloomberg was unable to independently verify the figures.