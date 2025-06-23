The heart of operation "Midnight Hammer” was a feint.

A group of American B-2 bombers — the only jets capable of deploying 30,000-pound bunker-buster munitions with a shot at breaching the mountains shrouding Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility — flew west across the Pacific Ocean. When those planes were spotted on flight-tracker data, they were seen as being deployed as a way to strong-arm the Islamic Republic into negotiations.

But in reality, they were decoys meant to maintain tactical surprise, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. While those planes got all the attention, another group of B-2s flew east — literally under the radar.