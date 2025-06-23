A series of earthquakes has been shaking the seas near the Tokara islands in Kagoshima Prefecture since Saturday, with Japan’s Meteorological Agency warning that seismic activity remains elevated and could continue for some time.

As of 2 p.m. on Monday, more than 200 earthquakes registering shindo 1 or higher on the Japanese seismic intensity scale had been observed. Of these, three registered shindo 4, 15 reached shindo 3, and more than 100 were shindo 1. The strongest quake so far was a magnitude 5.2 event recorded at around 5 p.m. on Sunday that caused shaking measured at shindo 4 on Akuseki Island in the village of Toshima, which comprises 12 islands located between Okinawa and the Kyushu region.

No tsunami has been reported in connection with any of the quakes.