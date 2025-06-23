Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday abruptly canceled his trip to a NATO leaders’ summit this week, a day before his scheduled departure from Tokyo, following U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites Saturday.

Citing “various circumstances,” the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo announced Ishiba’s withdrawal but said Japan’s top diplomat, Takeshi Iwaya, would attend the summit at The Hague in his place.

Asked Monday during an annual memorial service in Okinawa Prefecture if the trip was still happening, Ishiba hinted that his decision would hinge on the participation of other regional countries.