Okinawa on Monday marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Okinawa, one of the final land battles of World War II, with solemn reflections on the sacrifices made by the island’s residents, promises to further reduce the burden of U.S. military bases in the prefecture and expressions of concern about the threat of nuclear war.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke of the horrific ground war involving Okinawan residents, noting that 200,000 lives were lost, or about 1 in 4 Okinawans. He paid special tribute to Okinawan children who were killed in battle.

“Young men and women who should have had a hopeful future, such as the Himeyuri nursing corps and the Tekketsu Kinnou-tai (Blood and Iron Corps, which consisted of junior high school students), were driven to the battlefield and sacrificed their lives. Many fathers and mothers passed away amid the vortex of war, hoping for the safety of their children,” Ishiba said.