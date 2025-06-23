Saitama police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of luring and abducting a high school girl who was found dead in Aokigahara Jukai forest in Yamanashi Prefecture near Mount Fuji.

Yuto Kakuma of the city of Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, whose occupation is unknown, has admitted to the allegations, telling investigators, “I took her with me so we could commit suicide together.” He was sent to prosecutors Monday.

According to police, the girl had left her home in Saitama Prefecture at around 8 a.m. on June 8, telling her family she was going to school. She was later reported missing. Police said a note suggesting suicidal intent was found in her bedroom.