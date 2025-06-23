Thailand and Cambodia shut several border crossings in tit-for-tat moves, ratcheting up tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbors as Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra fights to save her government from a political crisis triggered by a leaked phone call over the weekslong standoff.

The closure of a border crossing in northeastern Buri Ram province was effective from June 21, according to an order by the Thai army late Saturday. Cambodia then retaliated with the permanent shutdown of the same passage as well as another checkpoint, according to Cambodian leader Hun Manet, who criticized the Thai army’s move.

The Thai army said it was its prerogative to restrict border movements to protect the country’s sovereignty for national security reasons, as it’s done since June 7.