The U.S. Air Force's B-2 stealth bombers were involved in strikes on Iran's nuclear sites on Saturday.

Three Iranian nuclear sites were struck in a "very successful attack," President Donald Trump said Saturday, adding that the crown jewel of Tehran's nuclear program, Fordo, is gone. The B-2 is one of America's most advanced strategic weapons platforms, capable of entering sophisticated air defenses and delivering precision strikes against hardened targets such as Iran's buried network of nuclear research facilities.

The U.S. B-2 costs about $2.1 billion each, making it the most expensive military aircraft ever built. Made by Northrop Grumman, the bomber, with its cutting-edge stealth technology, began its production run in the late 1980s but was curbed by the fall of the Soviet Union. Only 21 were made after the Pentagon's planned acquisition program was truncated.