U.S. President Donald Trump said American bombers struck Iran’s three main nuclear sites and threatened more attacks if Tehran doesn’t capitulate, pulling the U.S. directly into the country’s conflict despite his longtime promises to avoid new wars.

Addressing the nation in a televised speech, Trump said Iran’s "key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.” He threatened "far greater” attacks if Iran doesn’t now make peace, raising the specter of even deeper U.S. involvement.

Trump had said earlier in a social media post that a "payload of BOMBS” was dropped on Fordo, the uranium-enrichment site buried deep under a mountain and seen as vulnerable only to "bunker buster” munitions that the U.S. possesses. Natanz and Isfahan, two other sites, were also struck.