Belarus opposition leader Siarhei Tsikhanouski and 13 other prisoners — including two Japanese nationals — have been released from jail and are now free in Lithuania, the neighboring country's government said on Saturday.
The release was brokered by U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, a spokesperson for Lithuania's prime minister said.
Kellogg earlier met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the country's state news agency Belta said.
