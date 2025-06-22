Belarus opposition leader Siarhei Tsikhanouski and 13 other prisoners — including two Japanese nationals — have been released from jail and are now free in Lithuania, the neighboring country's government said on Saturday.

The release was brokered by U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, a spokesperson for Lithuania's prime minister said.

Kellogg earlier met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the country's state news agency Belta said.