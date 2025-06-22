Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Saturday of a "more devastating" retaliation should Israel's nine-day bombing campaign continue, saying the Islamic Republic would not halt its nuclear program "under any circumstances."

Israel said on Saturday it had killed three more Iranian commanders in its unprecedented offensive, and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar claimed Tehran's alleged progress toward a nuclear weapon had been set back by two years.

"We will do everything that we can do there in order to remove this threat," Saar told the German newspaper Bild, adding that Israel would keep up its onslaught.