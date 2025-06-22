Public ride-hailing services are expanding across Japan, with 645 local governments now participating in initiatives that allow ordinary drivers to provide paid transportation in areas underserved by buses and taxis.

While some regions have faced challenges in introducing these services, often due to competition with existing taxi operators, the city of Nanto in Toyama Prefecture has pioneered a collaborative approach. In a first for the nation, the city government has partnered with local taxi companies to offer ride-hailing services exclusively during times when taxis are in short supply.

Elsewhere, local governments are finding innovative ways to adapt ride-hailing services to meet community needs. One operates regular services along fixed routes, while another has expanded offerings to include package delivery.