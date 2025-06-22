South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee has described the current state of his country's relations with Japan as "the best ever," as the two East Asian neighbors celebrate the 60th anniversary on Sunday of signing the 1965 bilateral treaty that normalized their diplomatic relations.

"It's fair to say that Japan and South Korea are in the best relationship ever," Park said in Japanese during a recent interview.

The ambassador noted that the current bilateral relations originated from the 1965 treaty, and that the 1998 joint declaration facilitated exchanges between the two countries' peoples.