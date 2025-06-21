Israel said on Saturday it had killed a veteran Iranian commander as the countries traded attacks, a day after Tehran said it would not negotiate over its nuclear program while under threat and Europe tried to keep peace talks alive.

Saeed Izadi, who led the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' overseas arm, was killed in a strike in an apartment in the Iranian city of Qom, said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Calling his killing a "major achievement for Israeli intelligence and the Air Force," Katz said in a statement that Izadi had financed and armed the Palestinian militant group Hamas ahead of its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza.