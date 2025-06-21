Israel increasingly appears eager to oust the clerical leadership that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution but is taking a gamble given the Iranian opposition is divided and there is no guarantee new rulers would be any less hard-line, analysts say.

By striking targets other than nuclear or ballistic facilities, such as Iran's IRIB broadcaster, expectations have grown that Israel has goals beyond degrading Iranian atomic and missile capabilities and eyes removing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

But while U.S. President Donald Trump has warned "we know" where Khamenei "is hiding," what would follow his removal after over three-and-a-half decades in power is shrouded in uncertainty and risk.