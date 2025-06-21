Republican Vice President JD Vance on Friday met troops who have been deployed in Los Angeles to quell protests against immigration raids, as he accused Democratic state and city leaders of encouraging immigrants to cross the U.S. border illegally.

Vance, who met some of the 700 U.S. Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops recently deployed to Los Angeles by U.S. President Donald Trump, also accused the Democratic leaders of failing to support local law enforcement.

Trump deployed the California National Guard troops to Los Angeles earlier this month, against the wishes of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, to quell protests triggered by immigration raids on workplaces by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.