Vance Boelter's disguise wasn't perfect. The silicone mask was somewhat loose-fitting and his SUV's license plate simply read "POLICE" in black letters. But it was good enough on a poorly lit suburban street in the dead of night.

At 2:36 a.m. on June 14, 30 minutes after authorities say Boelter shot and seriously injured Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, he paused behind the wheel of the SUV near the home of another senator, Ann Rest, in the city of New Hope.

The SUV was stocked with weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles, as well as fliers advertising a local anti-Donald Trump rally scheduled for later Saturday and a written list of names of people he appeared to be targeting. Sen. Rest, prosecutors would later say, was among those Boelter set out to kill on June 14.